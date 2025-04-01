Firefighters extinguish house fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Darke County Monday night, according to the Union City Fire Department captain on scene.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Pickett Road in Union City around 8 p.m.

The fire started in the basement and spread to the attack, which sustained most of the damage, according to the captain.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several fire departments and firefighters on the roof looking into the damage.

The captain said no one was injured in this fire, but the family was displaced.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Union City house fire (Spencer Nueman/STAFF)

