Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded and put out an apartment fire in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon.

Huber Heights Firefighters were dispatched around 1:19 p.m. to the 7500 block of Mount Hood near Taylorsville Road on initial reports of a structure fire, Huber Heights Fire Division wrote on social media.

Smoke was showing when they arrived, and they worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

It reportedly started on the first floor, but firefighters got it under control, scanner traffic indicated.

They were at the scene for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mount Hood Apartment Fire Photo credit to Huber Heights Fire Division Facebook Page

