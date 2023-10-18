Firefighters, deputies respond to apartment fire in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TWP. — Several firefighters and medics have responded to an apartment fire in Jefferson Township Wednesday morning.

>>Red Cross contacted following apartment fire in Montgomery County

Jefferson Township firefighters were dispatched around 5:37 a.m. to the 1400 block of Liscum Drive on initial reports of an apartment fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

A fire was reported in one of the apartment units.

Firefighters have evacuated the building, according to initial scanner traffic.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group