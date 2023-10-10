Firefighters, deputes on scene of barn fire in Darke County

HOLLANSBURG — Several firefighters have responded to a barn fire in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

Hollansburg firefighters and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Payne Road just after 1:30 a.m. on initial reports of a barn fire, Darke County dispatchers told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived, part of the barn had reportedly collapsed.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

