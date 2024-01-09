Firefighters deal with heavy smoke after laundry room fire at local home

ENGLEWOOD — A local home was damaged after a fire inside the laundry Thursday afternoon.

>>‘Horrific thing to see;’ Witness describes crash, shooting that injured officer, suspect

Englewood firefighters were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Englewood Drive on initial reports of a house fire, according to Fire Chief Anthony Terrace.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the duplex and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. They were able to limit the damage.

Residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, Chief Terrace told News Center 7.

Damages are estimated at $10,000. Mutual aid was provided by the Butler Township and Vandalia Fire Departments.

Chief Terrace said it serves as a reminder to clean out the lint filter on their dryer between every load and have their dryer ducts cleaned annually.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group