Firefighters ‘contain’ grease fire at Vandalia apartment

VANDALIA — Firefighters contained a stove fire at an apartment building in Vandalia Tuesday night, according to a Vandalia Division of Fire Chief Chad Follick.
The fire occurred in the 400 block of Timberlake Drive around 7:15 p.m.
Follick told News Center 7 that there was a grease fire on a stove but it was out on arrival.
The damage was isolated to one apartment and a single occupant was displaced.
The fire has been deemed accidental, but remains under investigation, according to Follick.
No one was injured in this fire.
