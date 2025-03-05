Firefighters ‘contain’ grease fire at Vandalia apartment

VANDALIA — Firefighters contained a stove fire at an apartment building in Vandalia Tuesday night, according to a Vandalia Division of Fire Chief Chad Follick.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Timberlake Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Follick told News Center 7 that there was a grease fire on a stove but it was out on arrival.

The damage was isolated to one apartment and a single occupant was displaced.

The fire has been deemed accidental, but remains under investigation, according to Follick.

No one was injured in this fire.

