Firefighters called to house fire in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Jefferson Township early Tuesday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Jefferson Township firefighters and medics were called to the 300 block of Albers Avenue to reports of a fire, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that when officers arrived they found the house to be engulfed in flames.

The house was reported to be possibly vacant and no injuries have been reported so far.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and the damage it has caused to the property.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

