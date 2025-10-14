Firefighters called to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a reported garage fire in Dayton Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue after 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate that a detached garage is on fire, according to the supervisor.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group