Firefighters called to car fire at Washington Twp. gas station

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters worked to extinguish a car fire at Washington Township gas station Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening Washington Township fire crews were called to the United Dairy Farmers on the corner of West Whipp Road and State Route 48 to reports of a car on fire, according to initial reports.

Photos and videos sent in by iWitness7 viewers show flames shooting from the front of a car and heavy smoke.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

