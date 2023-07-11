Firefighters called to battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house.

Fire crews are currently responding to the fire in the 1200 block of Superior Avenue, Dayton Police and Fire said in a social media post.

According to the post, there was fire in the basement that has been knocked down.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the fire started and will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Superior Avenue Fire (Dayton Police and Fire)

