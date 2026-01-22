Firefighters battling house fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Harrison Township on Wednesday night.
The fire was reported in the 5000 block of Markey Road just before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed.
Upon arrival, Harrison Township firefighters found fire coming from a two-story house, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
