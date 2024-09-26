Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.

Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of W Fairview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw fire coming from the front of a 2-story house, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.

Firefighters laid an attack line and began searching the house.

Additional information was not immediately available.

