Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of W Fairview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men acquitted of murder charges in connection to deadly shooting in 2023
- Man arrested in shooting death of 26-year-old mother in Dayton
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted, sources say
Upon arrival, crews saw fire coming from the front of a 2-story house, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.
Firefighters laid an attack line and began searching the house.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]