Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews were called to the 4600 block of Prescott Avenue on reports of a fire around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house and laid an attack line, according to a social media post from Dayton Police & Fire.

The dispatch supervisor said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

