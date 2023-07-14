Firefighters battling fire at Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton apartment building.

Fire crews were called to respond to the fire in the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire.

Fire was reported to be showing from the front of the two-story apartment.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene. We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

