Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Monday night, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Sayre Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke and fire coming from the house.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

