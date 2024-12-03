Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Monday night, according to a social media post from Dayton Police and Fire.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Sayre Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke and fire coming from the house.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
