DAYTON — Firefighters were called to battle a garage fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Dayton fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on West Hudson Avenue, according to a social media post from Dayton Police & Fire.

The garage was reported to be well-involved but is now under control, the post said.

Additional details were not released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

