Firefighters battle apartment fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in West Carrollton Monday night, a West Carrollton police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

West Carrollton Fire Department crews were called to 3041 West Alex Bell Road on reports of a fire around 10:40 p.m.

Initial reports indicate mutual aid was called to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

