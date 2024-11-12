Firefighters battle apartment fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in West Carrollton Monday night, a West Carrollton police and fire dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
West Carrollton Fire Department crews were called to 3041 West Alex Bell Road on reports of a fire around 10:40 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead after shooting at Dayton apartment complex
- 1 flown to hospital after crash involving school bus in Darke County
- Man critically injured after shooting near RTA bus hub; person of interest in custody
Initial reports indicate mutual aid was called to the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]