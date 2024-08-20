Firefighter injured, several cats die in Ohio house fire

NORTH OLMSTED — A firefighter is hurt, and several cats died in an Ohio house fire early Tuesday morning.

North Olmsted firefighters responded around 2:45 a.m. to a house fire on Tennyson Lane, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The firefighter fell from a ladder and was taken to an area hospital.

Firefighters said several cats died in the fire, Cleveland station WEWS reports.

Officials stated that fireworks went off and there was also gunfire and propane tanks inside, WOIO said.

The home was destroyed.

