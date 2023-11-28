Firefighter injured investigating house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield Firefighter was injured while investigating a house fire on South Center Street.

Around 4:21 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, Springfield Fire Department crews responded to 816 South Center Street on reports of a home on fire.

The fire remained in a single room and damaged the floor led to holes forming, according to a spokesperson for Springfield Fire Department.

“Holes are always a safety issue for our personnel, one firefighter stepped into the hole and received a minor sprain/strain injury,” a Springfield Fire Official said.

There was moderate damage to the inside of the building, and the estimated cost of damages is $1000.

Fire crews operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

