Fire that destroyed Clark Co. house deemed arson; Reward offered for information leading to arrest

TREMONT CITY — A fire that destroyed a Clark County house Saturday night has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

German Township firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 33 Center Street in Tremont City at approximately 6:12 p.m.

>> Previous Coverage: House destroyed by fire in Clark County

“Investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau confirmed the house was vacant, canvassed the neighborhood conducted witness interviews, reviewed video footage, and have ruled the fire arson in their ongoing investigation,” a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce stated.

>> PHOTOS: Viewers share photos of house fire in Clark County

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 3rd Street House Fire in Tremont City Photo credit to iWitness 7 Viewer

©2023 Cox Media Group