Fire reported at Clark County manufacturer

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A fire has been reported at a manufacturer in Clark County.

The fire was reported at Yamada North America, Inc., an auto parts manufacturer on Columbus-Cincinnati Road, in South Charleston around 10 a.m.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene.

The fire has since been put out.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as we gather more information.

