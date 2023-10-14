Fire Prevention Week wrapping up, local department provides tips

DAYTON — Fire Prevention Week is finishing up, as Saturday, Oct. 14 marks its last day.

Over the week, multiple Miami Valley fire departments have taken the time to educate people on the dangers of fires and how to stay safe.

This year, the Dayton Fire Department took on the theme of cooking safety and shared various tips on social media.

The department started the week by reminding the community how important it is to be safe while cooking.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, a post said.

The Dayton Fire Department has responded to several fires this year that are related to unattended cooking.

They advise the community to always stay in the immediate area throughout the cooking process.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. Stand by your pan. If you leave the kitchen, turn off the burner,” a post from the fire department said.

The department also advises those cooking on the stovetop to keep a lid nearby as it can put out a small grease fire.

If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

If the small fire turns into something bigger, get out and call 911.

While cooking on the stove, it is important to turn the pan handles towards the back of the stove. This will keep them out of reach from little hands, and out of the way if someone is walking by.

As many people enjoy using an outdoor grill, it is important to remember that they can pose a risk for fires.

Outdoor grills should be kept away from child play areas or places with high foot traffic.

The Dayton Fire Department offers free, year-round safety and training presentations for children, seniors, community groups, and businesses. For more information, visit Daytonohio.gov.

To see what other fire departments did for Fire Prevention Week, search the hashtag, #FirePreventionWeek2023 on social media.

