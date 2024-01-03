Fire hydrant damaged following rollover crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A fire hydrant was damaged after a rollover crash in Trotwood Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 7:48 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Curundu Avenue on initial reports of a vehicle on its top.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that one vehicle was involved in the crash, but medics were not called to the scene.

The vehicle damaged a fire hydrant and firefighters will have to repair it.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

