Fire engine involved in crash in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A fire engine was involved in a crash in Centerville late Saturday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Far Hills Avenue and Bethany Village Drive around 11:30 a.m.

A Washington Twp. fire engine was involved in the crash, Centerville police and fire dispatchers confirmed.

Initial reports indicate the engine was responding to a fire alarm call when the crash happened.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt and how the crash happened. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.





