Fire deemed suspicious; Family wants to know why them

SPRINGFIELD — A family wants to know who set their garage on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacob Levalley said he rushed out to see his family van on fire in his detached garage on Maiden Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire marshals said the fire started with the van and spread to the garage.

“I had pushed my Cutlass back, got it away, made sure it was good. My brother helped me get the propane tank and everything away from it,” Levalley said.

He was worried it would spread.

“Get everybody up, because I didn’t know if anything else was gonna catch fire,” Levalley said.

He said it was heartbreaking to see everything burnt to a crisp.

“All my four wheelers ... I lost a lot of money and stuff,” Levalley said.

Neighbors captured video around the same time of the fire that shows two people running in the alley behind the garage.

Springfield police said it early in the investigation, and they’re reviewing all footage.

Levalley is wondering why his family.

“Nobody else. That’s what I don’t understand,” he said.

Levalley said his landlord still has to hear back from the fire department on whether they need to destroy the garage and rebuild.

Fire marshals are currently working with police to determine if it is arson and, if so, who is responsible.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group