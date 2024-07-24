SPRINGFIELD — A fire damaged an old railroad bridge last week in Springfield.

Firefighters responded on July 18 at 4:30 a.m. on reports of a fire in the woods near Lagonda Avenue, according to a social media post.

When they arrived, they found the bridge on fire over Buck Creek near Carlton Davidson Baseball Stadium.

It was originally built as a railroad bridge but now serves the bike trail that runs through Springfield.

Firefighters controlled it but had difficulty stretching the hose lines.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted photos on its Facebook page. It shows a good portion of the wooden decking got damaged.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire damages old railroad bridge in Springfield Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

