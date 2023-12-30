Fire damages home in Dayton

DAYTON — A house was damaged by a fire in Dayton Friday.

Around Just before 6 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Hedges Street for reports of a fire, according to Dayton Fire Department on social media.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from a two-story home.

It is not clear if the home was occupied.

Multiple engines and medics responded to the call.

