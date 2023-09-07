Fire damages home in Beavercreek Twp.

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A fire damaged a home in Beavercreek Township Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Beavercreek Township firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Trubee Lane to reports of a fire, according to Division Chief Christine Hawker.

Hawker said when crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke showing from the front of the home.

She said crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

The house was located on a dead-end street which caused some challenges as crews arrived, Hawker said.

It was unclear if the home was vacant or occupied.

Photos from the scene show damage to the inside of the home and items in front of the home.

