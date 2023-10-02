SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are battling a scrap metal fire in Springfield early Monday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to scrap metal fire in Springfield

Springfield firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lagonda Avenue around 1:25 a.m. on initial reports of a metal fire, according to scanner traffic.

Fire officials told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

They are currently working on putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Lagonda Avenue scrap metal fire Photo from: Scott Kessler/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group