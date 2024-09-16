Fire crews respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Viola Avenue on reports of a fire at approximately 7:48 p.m.

The supervisor said crews on scene have the fire under control.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

