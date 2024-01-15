Fire causes 2nd floor damage to local home

DAYTON — A local home suffered second-floor damage following a weekend fire.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters were dispatched Saturday morning at 2:40 a.m. to the 200 block of Middle Street on initial reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found fire showing from the second floor of the house. They made entry, controlled the fire, and searched the house for any victims, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

The initial damage estimate is at $1,500.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group