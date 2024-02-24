Fiona the hippo wants to be the next Cadbury Bunny

CINCINNATI — Fiona the hippo wants to be Cadbury’s next spokesanimal.

“We think she would make a hip Cadbury Bunny because Fiona symbolizes strength, perseverance, and fighting the odds! Fiona was born 6-weeks premature at only 29lbs! After many ups and downs and close calls, she can now claim to be the smallest hippo to ever survive!” the Cincinnati Zoo wrote on social media.

If your pet wants their chance to win, you must follow steps to enter:

Follow Cadbury’s Instagram page

Post a photo or video of your pet on your public account feed

Detail why your pet is Cadbury Bunny material on the post

Tag the company’s page in your post

Use #CadburyBunnyContest in your post

Complete all steps by Feb. 26

The winner will get up to $5,500 and star in the 2025 Cadbury Tryouts commercial.

Fans will vote from March 11 to 23 in 24-hour periods until the new Cadbury Bunny has been named.

A winner will be announced around March 25.

