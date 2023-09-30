Find a furry friend this Saturday at the Paws of Fall Adoption Fest

MIAMISBURG — The Paws of Fall Adoption Fest will be in full swing today.

International law firm WilmerHale is partnering with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, and SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center for the adoption fest.

>> PHOTOS: Some of the dogs available at the Paws of Fall Adoption Fest

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WilmerHale Offices on Newmark Drive in Miamisburg.

All organizations will be offering special pricing at the event, and they hope to find homes for all of the dogs available, according to a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Humane Society of Greater Dayton Logo





©2023 Cox Media Group