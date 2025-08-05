Fifth suspect arrested after ‘violent fight’ captured in viral video

CINCINNATI — A fifth suspect has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a “violent fight” in Downtown Cincinnati in late July.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police said Patrick Rosemond, 38, was arrested in Georgia on Monday, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Once he was discovered, the FBI’s Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offenders Task Force took him into custody, according to Cincinnati Police.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said they were able to identify all victims and suspects involved in the fight.

Four others have been previously arrested and charged, WCPO said.

Theetge said police “anticipate more” charges, calling for people involved to turn themselves in to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fight occurred on July 26 near the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets after 3 a.m.

By the time authorities arrived on scene, the people injured were still there, but many others had already left.

Videos of the fight, which went viral on social media, show dozens of people involved in the altercation, with some sustaining visible injuries, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The videos depict a chaotic scene where a man is chased into the road and attacked by several people, resulting in scrapes on his face and a bloody nose.

Another clip shows a woman being punched in the head, followed by a man striking her in the face, causing her to fall unconscious with blood coming from her mouth.

Rosemond has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and aggravated rioting, WCPO says.

He is scheduled to be extradited to Ohio.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group