Fentanyl test strips available by mail in Greene County to combat opioid crisis

GREENE COUNTY — A public health agency has announced that it will be expanding its mail-order naloxone program.

Greene County Public Health (GCPH) said fentanyl test strips will be included as part of the agency’s commitment to the opioid crisis, a GCPH spokesperson said.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill in Jan. 2023 that decriminalized fentanyl test strips.

“Fentanyl test strips are a simple and effective method for individuals to check for the presence of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has significantly contributed to the rise in overdose deaths in recent years,” said Laurie Fox, GCPH spokesperson. “GCPH distributed over 4,000 fentanyl test strips through our SafeTrade Harm Reduction program and community events.”

She added that making those test strips available through their mail-order program would remove any barriers to access and reduce any fear of stigma.

Fentanyl was involved in approximately 83% of overdose deaths in Greene County in 2022.

To order a fentanyl test strip, visit this website.

