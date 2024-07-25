Felony charges filed in mid-July shooting that sent 1 person to a hospital

Charges have been filed in a shooting this month that left a man wounded.

>> Mom of teenage shooting victim relieved suspect is in custody

Michael V. Kelly, 40, is charged with four felonies in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Clarkson Avenue on the afternoon of July 13, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Two of the counts are for felonious assault (one accusing him of causing serious harm and the other accusing him of using a deadly weapon in the crime). A third accuses him of discharging a firearm improperly. The fourth accuses him of illegally possessing a weapon because he is a felon.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, officers dispatched on a shooting in the 700 block of Clarkson located the victim, a 30-year-old male, behind 755 Osmond Ave. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police identified a suspect at the time, the lieutenant said, but that person was not in custody.

The online court records revealed no details about Kelly’s arrest, but the court records show that Kelly has a criminal record that stretches to 2002 involving charges that include convictions for driving without a license, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, drug possession and domestic violence.





©2024 Cox Media Group