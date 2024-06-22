Father arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 7-year-old at Ohio motel

STARK COUNTY — A father is one of two people arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a seven-year-old Friday morning in Ohio.

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Knights Inn Motel in Plain Township at 1 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies found a seven-year-old shot and provided first aid. Medics transported the child to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

William Dolch, 37, the child’s biological father, has been charged with having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, endangering children, and reckless homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

U.S. Marshalls arrested him Friday.

In addition, Brittany Franko, 29, has been charged with complicity to commit reckless homicide, endangering children, and obstructing official business, the sheriff’s office stated.

“This was a tragic incident that affects the entire community,” said Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier. “I commend our Deputies, Marshalls with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and other community partners for working together to quickly identify and charge those responsible.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

