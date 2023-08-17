Fast food chain to donate portion of profits to support Maui disaster relief

MIAMI VALLEY — A fast-food chain will be helping those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

>>RELATED: Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 110; Biden will visit area

Raising Cane’s announced it will be donating 15% of its profits to support a homeless shelter in Hawaii, the fast-food chain announced on social media.

News Center 7′s James Brown also spoke with a man Wednesday who grew up in Darke County and now works in public relations for the fast-food chain in Ohio and Kentucky.

Cane’s will be supporting Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers.

They have about a dozen restaurants in the Dayton-Cincinnati area.

The death toll has risen to 110 and more deaths are expected after fires blazed last week over parts of Maui, marking the nation’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century.

Maui Disaster Relief is needed! Help us support our Hawaii community, Crew and those impacted by the Maui Wildfires. Tomorrow, August 17, all Raising Cane's Restaurants will be donating 15% of profits to support Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers. pic.twitter.com/If8BOrsyRD — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) August 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group