Family speaks out as man accused of deadly distracted driving crash appears in court

SPRINGFIELD — A family is speaking out against texting and driving as investigators say a man who was using his phone while behind the wheel hit and killed their loved one.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has more from the family and their message to drivers tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Michael Wise was hit and killed while changing a tire on his car along State Route 72 in May.

Michael’s car was on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. When he was getting back in his car, he was hit by a distracted driver.

“My entire world got turned upside down,” Logan Wise, Michael’s wife, said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 50-year-old Lebanon man, Jason Milliner, was behind the wheel.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group