Family-owned Mexican restaurant to open in Washington Twp. this week

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A family-owned Mexican restaurant will open in Washington Township later this week.

Victor’s Taco Shop announced on social media that it will officially open its doors on Friday, March 8.

The restaurant will also host a “free soft opening” for some lucky customers on Thursday, the day before the grand opening.

“We will be hosting a FREE soft opening for 20 lucky customers who SHARE this post,” they wrote on Facebook. “I will pick at random and message them.”

Its new location will be at the 5800 block of Far Hills Avenue near Kettering.

The restaurant has four other locations across the Miami Valley.

This includes Dayton, Huber Heights, Sidney, and Xenia.

