Families displaced after Sidney fire

SIDNEY — Thousands of dollars in damages were reported after a fire in Sidney Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a two-family residence in the 200 block of Forest St. around 1:30 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Truesdale.

When they got on the scene, firefighters found fire on the outside part of the residence between the first and second floors.

The occupants and pets were on the porch. Once the fire was out, one of the occupants told crews that there was someone still inside on the second floor. Crews went back inside and helped a wheelchair-bound occupant out of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The cost of damages to the residence is an estimated $5,000.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced families and pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit.

