Families break out the sleds after biggest snow of the year so far

TROY — Dozens of schools closed on Friday due to the snow that hit the Miami Valley overnight, which led some to break out the sleds.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spent the day in Miami County and ran into families that had no problem dealing with the frigid temperatures to have some fun in the snow.

“I don’t mind cold weather,” Lori Millhouse, of Troy, said. “I almost prefer it to the warm weather.”

Millhouse brought out her great-niece, Sawyer to go sledding and she has been waiting for some weather like this. It marked the 3-year-old’s first time sledding.

“Even though there’s not a lot of snow on the hill, we still wanted to come before the snow goes away,” Millhouse said.

Even though our team saw Sawyer wipe out a few times, she still had a blast.

“She’s loving it. She’s a little daredevil,” her aunt said.

Others who were out walking in the conditions today were just having fun being outside.

“Pretty excited to get some extra time with (Gavin) today,” Mike Grant, of Troy, said. “Hang out, enjoy the weather.”

While Grant wasn’t too excited to shovel his driveway, he was excited to take his son to some hills to do some sledding.

