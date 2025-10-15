Fall weather returns and sticks around

DAYTON — Its typical for a temperature roller coaster during a seasonal transition. We’re definitely noticing this over the next seven days. Two cold fronts are sliding through the Miami Valley reinforcing the cooler air.

The first front moves through Wednesday dropping temperatures from the 70s back to normal in the middle to upper 60s through Friday. Saturday will bring the warmth ahead of the second front. High temperatures will attempt to climb near 80 degrees. However, the second front is more potent, dropping temperatures into the low 60s starting next week. The cooler temperatures will remain throughout next week.

©2025 Cox Media Group