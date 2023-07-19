Fairborn schools to hold relay in Kettering to honor 17-year-old student killed in crash

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools will be holding a relay night to honor a high school student killed last year in a crash.

News Center 7 reported last year Lily Clinger, 17, was killed in a deadly crash on Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road on December 16.

Her family has expressed wishes to have a tree or rock with a plaque in remembrance of Lily placed in the park where the Fairborn Skyhawks train, Fairborn City Schools posted on social media.

The “Relay Night for Lily Clingner” will take place Friday night at the Fairmont High School track in Kettering.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the relay starts at 7 p.m.

It is open to the public.

For more information, visit this website.

