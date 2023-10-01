Fairborn police, fire department hosting ‘Public Safety in the Park’ event today

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police and Fire Department are hosting “Public Safety in the Park” today.

The event will take place at Community Park from noon to 5 p.m.

According to a social media post from the city, the event will include “Touch-A-Truck,” various live demonstrations, food trucks, and other activities.

