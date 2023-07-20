Fairborn man sentenced to prison for 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Fairborn man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly crash in Perry Township.

Matthew Dale Melton, 36, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of causing the death of his 13‐year‐ old son in a crash that occurred on October 14, 2020, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Melton was driving a Dodge Charger on Old Dayton Road in Perry Township at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail, then a utility pole, before rolling over multiple times.

Melton’s 13‐year‐old son, Kaden, who was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle through the back window. The vehicle rolled onto the child, killing him.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling 103 mph in a 45‐mph zone at the time of the crash, according to Heck.

On June 8, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Melton on:

One count Involuntary Manslaughter

One count Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count Endangering Children

Melton was found guilty as charged on all three counts after entering a no contest plea.

On Wednesday, July 19 Melton was was sentenced to serve between 8 and 12 years in prison. His driver’s license has also been suspended for 15 years.

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13‐year‐old boy could have so easily been prevented. In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seatbelt. It is simply inexcusable for anyone to act in such a reckless manner,” said Heck.





