Fairborn city building closing early today

FAIRBORN — The Government Building in Fairborn will be closing early today.

The building will close at 11 a.m. Friday for an employee appreciation picnic, officials shared on social media.

>> AAA calls Ohio’s distracted driving law ‘important step’ in keeping roads safe

It will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

“Should you have an emergency, our Police, Dispatch, and Fire crews are always on duty and ready to help in your time of need. For other issues, such as water main breaks, you can call the non-emergency line at 947-754-3000,” the post read.

© 2023 Cox Media Group