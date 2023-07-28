Extreme heat: Cooling centers open today in Dayton with Excessive Heat Warning issued

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will open multiple cooling centers today in the city.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Montgomery County today from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be over 105 degrees.

The city’s three recreations center will be open and used as cooling centers today:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

They will be opened from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. today.

“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible,” said Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. “Those unable to remain inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual.”

The city also announced multiple splash pads are located across the city and they will be open today from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Splash pad locations are:

Fairview Park 2262 Elsmore Avenue

Five Oaks Spray Park 329 Five Oaks Avenue

Mallory Park 3037 Germantown Street

McIntosh Park 882 West Riverview Avenue

Stuart Patterson Spray Park 238 Baltimore Street

Walnut Hills Spray Park 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue

Washington Park 3620 East Second Street

Neighbors are also encouraged to check on each other for any assistance they may need and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of their pets.

