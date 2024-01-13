Extreme cold plan activated in Montgomery County amid forecasted temperatures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With extremely cold temperatures in the forecast for the coming days, one local group is activating its plan to provide shelter to those who need it.

The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) has activated its Extreme Cold Severe Weather Plan and will keep it in effect through Monday, Jan. 22.

With this plan in motion, St. Vincent de Paul will provide shelter to anyone who needs it, according to an HSPB spokesperson. St. Vincent de Paul will also allow people in the shelter to stay all day.

Those living outside are urged to go to a shelter and Miami Valley Housing Opportunities’ Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) workers will assist with transports to St. Vincent de Paul.

More information on St. Vincent de Paul can be found here.

Information about PATH can be found here.

