Extra deputies on patrol throughout Labor Day weekend; National sober campaign kicks off

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is deploying extra deputies over the Labor Day weekend to enforce Ohio’s traffic laws, with a focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads.

The increased enforcement is part of the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, which runs through September 1st, 2025. This initiative is organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and aims to reduce impaired driving through high-visibility enforcement and public awareness.

A grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services funds the extra deputies. This grant covers the overtime costs for deputies and some fuel expenses incurred during the enforcement period.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign combines law enforcement efforts with advertising and publicity to increase public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure road safety during the busy holiday weekend, encouraging drivers to stay sober and safe.

